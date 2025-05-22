Thane News: 5 Including Toddler Rescued From Stuck Lift at Vaikunth Piramal Complex

A shocking incident took incident in Thane a five people, including a two-year-old child got trapped in 38-storey building's lift. According to police reports, the incident took place in the early hours of Thursday. Officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) stated that the mishap happened at the Vaikunth Piramal complex, located in the Balkum area of Thane.

Following the incident, a Fire Brigade team was sent to the spot and the rescued began and after 25 mins the trapped people were rescued. Yasin Tadvi said, "We received a call at 00:50 am about the lift in a 38-storey building within the complex getting stuck on the third floor."

In separate incident, on Tuesday evening, a 17-year-old boy lost his life due to electrocution after accidentally coming into contact with a live electric wire while urinating by the roadside in the Ambernath area of Thane district. The deceased has been identified as Vighnesh Kachare, a resident of the Bhendi Pada locality in Ambernath (West). According to police, the incident occurred around 7:30 PM when Vighnesh was returning home with two friends. He went behind a parked truck to relieve himself and unknowingly touched a live wire, leading to a fatal electric shock.

Local authorities were immediately alerted to the incident. Officers from the Ambernath Police Station rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation. Vighnesh was promptly taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.