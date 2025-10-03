Thane News: Chain Snatcher Arrested by Police During Daring Escape Attempt at Ambernath Railway Station, CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Ambernath: Railway police has arrested a chain snatcher red who handed, while he was committing crime and running away. CCTV footage of this incident has surfaced on social media. In footage accused is seen targeting a student on the skywalk and fleeing with the gold chain. As per the NDTV Marathi reports, victim, 12th standard student Krishna Kahar, was travelling from Ambernath to Vitthalwadi for his studies. On Thursday, September 30, 2025, while victim was standing on sky walk, accused came towards victim and snatched her gold chain.

Victim immediately, reported the theft at the Kalyan Railway Police Station. Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) laid the trapped and waited for the snatcher to return the spot next day of incident. Their guess was right and accused return to same spot. When Mukesh Koli returned to the area, he attempted a daring move, jumping directly onto the railway tracks as a local train approached.

A dramatic arrest unfolded at #Mumbai Suburban’s #Ambernath railway station when a repeat offender was caught attempting another theft. The incident was recorded on CCTV.



Police swiftly apprehended Mukesh Koli, a mess worker, preventing a potential accident. Koli confessed to the theft, citing financial difficulties as his motive. Authorities confirmed the student involved was unharmed. The arrest, captured on CCTV, highlights the effective coordination, quick thinking, and bravery of GRP and RPF in a potentially dangerous situation on railway tracks. The footage has been shared with local authorities and will be used as evidence in the legal process.