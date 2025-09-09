Thane: Over 10 Vehicles Damaged, Truck Driver Assaulted in Ulhasnagar; Case Registered

Thane, Maharashtra (September 9, 2025): More than 10 vehicles were damaged and a truck driver was attacked early Tuesday in Geeta Colony, Camp No-4, Ulhasnaga. The incident followed a dispute between two groups during a Ganpati immersion procession in Camp No-4. A gang of seven to eight people vandalised motorcycles, cars, auto rickshaws and a truck parked on the street around 5 a.m. They also assaulted a truck driver and tried to create panic in the area.

Earlier on Monday, police arrested a man for damaging vehicles in the same area. However, officers said vehicle vandalism incidents continued despite the arrests.

Victims approached Vitthalwadi police station to report the damage. Officers visited Geeta Colony, inspected the affected vehicles and sent the injured truck driver for medical treatment.

A case has been filed against the gang involved. Chandrhar Godse, police inspector in charge of crime, said the investigation is ongoing and the offenders are expected to be arrested soon.