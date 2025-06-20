Thane: Over 20 Kg Ganja Worth Rs 4.17 Lakh Seized From Two Passengers at Kalyan Railway Station; Arrested

According to the Government Railway Police, 20.86 kg of ganja was recovered from two passengers at Kalyan station, on the outskirts of Mumbai. The seizure was made on Tuesday, June 17, after the duo, identified as Mehtab Alam Irshad Alam Sheikh (35) from Mumbra in Maharashtra’s Thane district and Lal Ahmed Momin Amin Kotki (27), a resident of Gulbarga in Karnataka, got down from the Puri Express.

They were carrying two unusually large bags, and their behaviour also appeared suspicious. An inspection of the bags led to the recovery of 20.86 kg of ganja valued at Rs 4.17 lakh, an official told the news agency PTI, adding that the Sheikh and Kotki have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The GRP added that investigations are underway to trace the origin of the banned substance and identify the intended recipients or distribution network.