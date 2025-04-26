Thane Police Arrest 21-Year-Old With Rs 48 Lakh Worth of Mephedrone on Ghodbunder Road
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: April 26, 2025 08:28 IST2025-04-26T08:25:44+5:302025-04-26T08:28:57+5:30
In a significant breakthrough, Thane police arrested a 21-year-oldman identified as Ghevaram Patel from Hyderabad, for possession of 242 ...
In a significant breakthrough, Thane police arrested a 21-year-oldman identified as Ghevaram Patel from Hyderabad, for possession of 242 grams of Mephedrone (MD), a banned synthetic drug. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth ₹48 lakh in the illegal market.
As per the reports the accused was caught on Ghodbunder Road following a tip-off. Police suspect links to an inter-state drug mafia and are investigating further, said Thane Police.
