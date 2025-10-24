Thane: Police Arrest Three for Defrauding 35 People in Car Rental Scam

Thane: A fraud case has came to light where a gang of three was arrested by the Property Cell of Thane Police's Crime Branch for allegedly duping around 35 people by taking possession of their four wheeler vehicle and renting them for construction work of Samruddhi Mahamarg.

Following the arrest police have recovered 22 four-wheelers worth Rs 2.15 crore from the accused. A senior police officer stated that the gang allegedly lured vehicle owners by promising attractive monthly rental income, ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000, for vehicles purportedly needed for the Samruddhi Mahamarg project. The main accused used to take possession of vehicles by promising heavy returns, later none of them either used those vehicles for the stated purpose nor paying any rental amount, said a police officer.

After complaints of a fraud operation, the Property Crime Cell investigation led to a case being registered at Vartaknagar Police Station under sections 318(D) and 360(D) of the BNS 2023. The accused, identified as Bharat Nanu Bhoir (30, Dhadhere, Shahapur, Thane), Kaustubh alias Babu Kamalakar Bhoir (31, Kalher, Bhiwandi), and Nitin Pandurang Malik (32, Murbad, Thane), were arrested by the crime unit.