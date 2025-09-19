Thane: Police Arrests Habitual Vehicle Thief, Recovers 7 Stolen Vehicles Worth Rs 2.85 Lakh

Thane: Crime branch arrested a habitual motorcycle thief and solved six cases and has recovered seven stolen vehicles worth Rs. 2.85 lakhs. Accused is resident of Jay Bhim Nagar in Kalwa West. As per the report, an autorickshaw parked at Kadela Park in Kharegaon was stolen by an unidentified person. following which complainant was registered to Kalwa Police Station. Following the complaint police started investigation and CCTV footage led to arrest.

According to FPJ reports, CCTV footage from the locality gathered inputs from informants. The suspect was seen arriving at the spot and driving away with the autorickshaw without the owner’s consent. Reviewing CCTV footage, police tracked the suspect's route, apprehended him on September 15, and brought him to the station.

While questioning accused admitted that he is habitual thief and had committed six offenses. Earlier accused Karan Balu Athaw, a resident of Jay Bhim Nagar in Kalwa West, stole seven vehicles, including five autorickshaws, in the Thane area over two months. He used a master key to unlock parked vehicles. Police registered six cases at Kapurbawdi and Kalwa police stations.