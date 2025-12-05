Thane: Police Bust Sex Racket Disguised as Orchestra Bar Operation; Five Women Rescued, Two Arrested

Thane City Police successfully uncovered a sex trafficking racket disguised as an orchestra bar business in a prompt and strategic operation. The action followed a complaint by social worker Binu Varghese, who informed police about two agents allegedly persuading young women into prostitution near Dheeraj Hotel in Louiswadi, Thane. Officers learned that the accused were using mobile phones to send photos of women working in local orchestra bars to potential customers. Acting swiftly, the police verified the information before planning a targeted raid based on the lead received.

Acting on the alert, officials from Wagle Estate Police Station set up a decoy operation, with officers pretending to be customers to catch the suspects red-handed. After confirming the illegal activity, police raided the location near Louiswadi and apprehended two male agents involved in the racket. During the operation, five women were rescued, all of whom had been pushed into the sex trade. According to investigators, the women had initially worked in orchestra bars located in Thane and Bhiwandi before being exploited.

During the primary investigation, police discovered that two of the rescued women had previously been booked in a similar case filed in 2021 at Mira Road Police Station under the MBVV Police Commissionerate. Officials believe the arrested brokers had been running this illegal business for nearly four to five years, supplying women to clients in areas such as Ghodbunder, Thane city limits, and Kalher in Bhiwandi. Police suspect a wider network may be involved, and further links are now being probed.

Police have registered the case under sections 143(1), 143(3), and 3(5) of the BNS Act, along with sections 4 and 5 of the PETA Act. Both individuals taken into custody will face legal action as the investigation progresses. Meanwhile, the women rescued during the operation have been shifted to a government-recognised rehabilitation facility where they will receive counselling, medical support, and legal assistance. Authorities stated that the safety and rehabilitation of victims remain a priority.

The entire operation was conducted under the guidance and supervision of Zone 5 DCP Prashant Kadam, along with Senior Police Inspector Shivaji Gaware and Police Inspector Shivanand Devkar from Wagle Estate Police Station. Senior officials praised the quick coordination between law enforcement teams and the informant. Police have confirmed that further inquiries are underway to identify additional individuals associated with the trafficking group and to dismantle the complete network exploiting women under the cover of orchestra bar employment.