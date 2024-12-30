Thane Police Launch Massive Security Operation for New Year’s Eve: 41 Breath Analyzers, 3,000 Personnel Deployed Across Various Locations

Thane Police Commissionerate has deployed 41 breath analyzers across 56 checkpoints to combat drunk driving during New Year's celebrations, as part of a massive security operation. The enforcement drive, spanning Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, and Wagle regions, will be managed by over 3,000 police personnel including 2 Additional Commissioners, 8 Deputy Commissioners, 16 Assistant Commissioners, 118 Inspectors, 315 Sub-Inspectors, 2,253 constables, 378 women officers, 1 SRPF company, and 3 RCP platoons.

Special surveillance teams in civilian clothes have been positioned at crowded locations including railway stations, bus stops, marketplaces, waterfront areas, and jetty landing points. The police have also deployed Nirbhaya squads in each division to prevent harassment of women during the celebrations. The authorities have set up flying squads to monitor and take action against public drinking and disorderly behavior.

An "all-out operation" launched on December 29 targeted wanted criminals, habitual offenders, and those with pending legal actions. Police invoked provisions under the Maharashtra Police Act, Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, NDPS Act, Motor Vehicles Act, and other laws, collecting fines totaling ₹7,28,150. The operation will continue on December 30 and 31, further intensifying checks on offenders.

Citizens have been advised against drunk driving and urged to follow Supreme Court guidelines regarding firecracker use during celebrations. The police have requested the public to report any suspicious activities or objects to the local police or the main control room at 112.

Police have also increased CCTV surveillance at hotels, lodges, dhabas, and potential criminal hideouts, with special branch officers monitoring suspicious individuals.

The Thane City Police Commissioner has appealed to all citizens to celebrate the New Year with enthusiasm while maintaining peace and order. The security measures will be in place as people of all communities gather to bid farewell to 2024 and welcome 2025.