Thane: Police Nab 36-Year-Old in Dombivli for Possessing Pistols, Cartridges & Weapons

Thane: Police has arrested 36-year-old man from Dombivli for keeping weapons illegal at his home. Police has recovered, three pistols, along with knives, cartridges, and other weapons from his residence. PTI reported that acting on tip-off authorities put raid on accused residence. Roshan Hiranand Jha, is the name of arrested accused, was found with three pistols valued at approximately Rs 1.98 lakh, along with knives, cartridges, and other weapons.

Police are investigating the reason behind the man possessing the illegal weapons. Official said, "We are now investigating who supplied him with the firearms and for what purpose he kept them. The probe is underway".

In Pune, Police raided an illegal hookah parlour operating inside farmland in the Baner area and seized materials worth ₹48,650, including 20 glass hookah pots and flavoured tobacco. A case has been registered against the hookah café owner, the landowner, the manager, and the staff members involved in running the establishment. The accused have been identified as Amit Walke, the owner of ‘Farm Café’ from Aundh; manager Balbhim Koli; driver Vikram Kumar Dwarkaprasad Gupta (23); and employees Suraj Sanjay Verma (24) and Rajkumar Channu Ahirwal (19), all residents of the Aundh-Baner Link Road area.

The complaint was filed by police personnel Waghesh Kamble at Chaturshringi Police Station.