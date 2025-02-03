Thane Police Warn Landlords to Report Bangladeshi Tenants Over National Security Fears

In a recent security drive, Ashok Kadam, Senior Officer of the Kolshewadi Police Station in Thane, urged local property owners to closely monitor their tenants and report any individuals who could pose a threat to national security, particularly those with a criminal background or foreign nationals such as Bangladeshis. During a meeting with homeowners in the area, Kadam emphasized the importance of collecting detailed information about tenants before renting out properties. "There are many homeowners in Kolshewadi who rent out their properties, and we have informed them that they must gather complete information about their tenants and report it to the police," Kadam explained.

The police have specifically highlighted the concern of tenants from Bangladesh, urging landlords to be vigilant about such individuals. "If any landlord comes across tenants who could be a threat to national security, including foreign nationals like Bangladeshis or people with criminal backgrounds, they are instructed to immediately inform the police," he added.

The authorities have made it clear that failing to report suspicious tenants could result in legal action against the landlords. This initiative is part of the broader effort to strengthen security in the Kolshewadi area and ensure the safety of the community. City police's drive to identify, arrest, and deport illegal Bangladeshis has gained momentum following the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan last week. Around 20 such persons have been caught since the arrest on Jan 19 of the suspected assailant, Bangladeshi national Shariful Fakir, who illegally entered India and found work in Mumbai.

According to a police officer, Bangladeshi nationals are frequently employed as labourers, jewellery artisans and domestic help because they accept lower wages. "Bangladeshis entering the country illegally typically do this through regions like Malda, 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, Dineshpur and Chapali Nawabganj in West Bengal. Once in India, the illegal immigrants reportedly pay Rs 2,000-10,000 to obtain fake Aadhaar cards with the help of agents. These documents enable them to settle in any part of the country. Agents assist them in securing jobs for a commission," said one of the police officers.