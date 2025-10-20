Thane: Policeman Loses Rs 2.5 Lakh in SIM Card Cloning Cyber Scam, Case Registered

Thane: In SIM card cloning scam, policeman became a victim and lost Rs 2.50 lakh from his bank account. As per information, on August 18 2025, constable first encountered issues with his mobile phone, When he noticed his SIM card became non-functional he replaced it with new sim card with same number. After few days, he noticed that his phone had no network again, he again change sim with same number and activated.

Crime came to light when on September 2nd he visited in ATM to withdraw cash he discovered that his bank account was empty. After reviewing his bank statement, he discovered an unauthorized withdrawal of approximately Rs2.50 lakh between August 27 and September 2. He immediately reported the fraud to the cybercrime helpline.

Case is registered under sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act. Complainant has provided two email addresses used by the scammers to perpetrate the fraud.