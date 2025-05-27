Thane: Portion of a Dilapidated Building Collapses in Wagle Estate, 17 Families Evacuated

A portion of a dilapidated building, classified as dangerous by the civic authorities, collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Tuesday, May 27. As many as 17 families were evacuated and moved to a safer location after the incident that occurred around 2.25 am at the Nandadeep building in the Wagle Estate area.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell, said the building, which was more than 50 years old, was classified under the C2B category of dangerous buildings by the Thane Municipal Corporation after a survey this year. He said a part of the third-floor roof and the stair gallery of the third floor collapsed, but no one was injured.

Also Read | Mumbai: House Collapse, 25 Fire Cases Among 79 Rain-Related Incidents as Early Monsoon Causes Chaos Across City.



Tadvi said all necessary teams rushed to the spot, and the structure was evacuated as a precautionary measure.

He said residents of the two adjacent buildings have also been asked to temporarily vacate and find alternative accommodation. As per data provided by the civic authorities, 4,407 buildings have been classified as dangerous, and the highest 1,343 structures are in the Mumbra area, reported the news agency PTI.