Thane: Portion Of Chawl Collapses in Diva, 10 Trapped and Rescued, 40 Flats Vacated

Thane: A major accident averted after portion of the gallery at a chawl collapsed in Thane's diva area. This incident took place on Sunday, September 14 2025 around 10:30pm, trapping 10 persons, officials said on Monday. Following the accident all trapped induvials rescued and all 40 flats in the chawl were vacated as a safety measure.

According PTI report part of the gallery slab on the first floor of the Sanjay Mhatre Chawl collapsed in Diva area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Firefighters rescued ten people trapped in three first-floor apartments of a 15-20 year old chawl. Though not listed as dangerous, the single-story structure's precarious condition prompted further safety measures. All 40 apartments were evacuated as a precaution, and approximately 35-40 residents were advised to stay with relatives pending inspection and repairs.