Thane Rains: Car Submerged in Flooded Underpass After Heavy Rainfall, Locals Swim to Rescue Trapped Passengers (VIDEO)

Severe Rainfall in Thane: Along with Mumbai, Thane city and district have been hit by heavy rain. Several areas reported intense downpours that left roads waterlogged and made driving difficult. Amid this, a shocking video from Thane has gone viral on social media. The video shows a car stuck in a flooded underpass with two passengers trapped inside. Water from the overflowing Upvan lake had filled the stretch, leaving the vehicle half-submerged. The bonnet was completely underwater while the rear floated slightly above the surface.

Watch Video Here:

Bystanders outside the underpass noticed the incident. A few youths swam toward the car and attempted to pull the passengers out. One climbed onto the rear, pushed it downward and managed to level the car. This allowed both passengers to open the doors and escape to safety.

The underpass where the incident took place connects Nariwali and Uttarshiv villages. Due to the downpour, it was filled with water. The video has been widely shared online and praised for the courage shown by the rescuers.

Road traffic slowed sharply across the district. In several areas, water entered houses and residents were shifted to safer locations. The municipal corporation said relief and rescue work is underway. Authorities have urged citizens to stay indoors unless necessary and avoid risky routes.