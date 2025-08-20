Thane Rains: Man Dies After Falling Into Water-Filled Quarry; IMD Issues Red Alert for Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, and Pune

Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra’s Thane district turned fatal after a tragic incident late Tuesday night. Officials confirmed that Aditya Singh, a local resident, accidentally slipped into a water-filled quarry near Rabale in Navi Mumbai around midnight. His body was later recovered by the authorities. The incident was reported to the disaster management cell, which stated that the continuous downpour over the past few days has left many parts of the district waterlogged, increasing the risk of accidents. Heavy rains have disrupted daily life across Mumbai and adjoining regions, prompting urgent safety advisories and precautionary measures by civic officials.

Authorities also closed an inundated bridge in Kalyan as a precautionary step after heavy showers caused flooding in the area. The relentless rains have affected not just infrastructure but also livestock and livelihoods. In Palghar district’s Ambede region, approximately 5,000 chickens died after floodwaters entered a farmer’s poultry farm. District disaster management CEO and deputy collector Subhash Badge confirmed the incident. Farmers across low-lying areas are facing heavy crop and livestock losses as incessant rains continue to lash different parts of the state, leaving many dependent on government assistance for immediate relief.

Palghar district witnessed large-scale flooding after the overnight downpour, forcing emergency rescues in affected regions. Around 194 people were safely evacuated from submerged areas in Vasai taluka on August 19. Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 12 rain-related deaths across districts by Tuesday noon, with Nanded reporting the highest number at nine. Mumbai reported one death due to a wall collapse, while two more casualties were confirmed from other districts. Officials added that rescue and relief operations are being intensified across vulnerable zones, as the situation remains grim in multiple flood-affected districts.

Also Read: Rekha Gupta Slapped During Public Meet, Old Video of Her Saying Kunal Kamra Can Come ‘At His Own Risk’ Resurfaces

In addition to human casualties, large-scale evacuations were carried out across Mumbai’s flood-prone areas. Approximately 400 residents trapped near the Mithi River were rescued during Tuesday’s heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Pune. Eighteen National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and six State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) units have been deployed across Maharashtra. Disaster management authorities are on high alert, closely monitoring water levels, as transport services, roadways, and essential utilities continue to face severe disruption due to the persistent monsoon rains.