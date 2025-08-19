Thane Rains: Snake Spotted Swimming on Flooded Road, Viral Video Creates Panic

Heavy rainfall from last two day has created havoc in Mumbai and its suburbs. Thane is among most affected areas, due to heavy rains many areas in Thane has submerged under water. Rainfall also brings reptile, recently a video of snake swimming rapidly through the stagnant water has gone viral on social media.

This video has created serious concern. This horrific video is from Majiwada Lodha Complex in Thane. Snake swimming in stale water has spread fear environment in the areas as public is concerned about their safety to get into such water. Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rain for Thane city and district. There has been continuous rain in the district for the last few days, and educational institutions have been given a holiday in the wake of heavy rain

The Municipal Corporation is pumping water from different places. Traffic has also been diverted through alternative routes due to waterlogging on the roads in many places. Meanwhile, Local train services on the Harbour line were running 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule on Tuesday as heavy rainfall continued for the fourth consecutive day in Mumbai. This led to waterlogging on tracks and lowered visibility, which hampered operations on the suburban railway.

Also Read: Landslide in Maharashtra: 75-Year-Old Woman Dies in Raigad As Heavy Rainfall Lashes District

According to the information, Harbour line services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Andheri are working, while trains from CSMT to Panvel remain suspended until further orders.