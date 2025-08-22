Thane Road Accident: Rickshaw Collides With Trailer On Eastern Express Highway In Panchpakhadi, Driver Injured

Thane: Tragic road accident took place in Thane's Panchpakhadi area where a 55-year-old auto rickshaw driver sustained injuries after being struck by a trailer. Accident took place on Friday August 22 2025 morning when a trailer heading towards Mulund Check Naka from Nitin Company was involved in a collision.

As per Officials from information Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation, the trailer collided with an auto rickshaw coming from the opposite direction, leaving the driver trapped inside the vehicle for an half hour. Passerby found the driver trapped in the rickshaw and immediately alerted local police. After rescue, injured man identified as Sahebrao Yadav, was immediately taken to the civil hospital for treatment.

"We dispatched a fire tender and a rescue vehicle to the spot. Our team pulled him out of the mangled auto rickshaw within 15 minutes. He was then immediately taken to the civil hospital for further treatment," said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the RDMC