Thane: Robber Posing as Customer Steals Gold Jewellery Tray Worth ₹2.4 Lakh near Bhiwandi; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Thane: A theft incident in Bhiwandi city, has caught on camera stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 2.4 lakh from the shop. A robber posed as a customer came to the shop and stole one rack of gold. This theft took place in Narpoli village, Bhiwandi and video of this has gone viral on social media.

In viral footage man is seen holding a tray of gold earrings in hand and as the shopkeeper turns back he suddenly picks up an entire tray of gold Jewelry and fled the premises. Police officials stated that, the accused entered the shop pretending to be a genuine customer and within matter of seconds, he left shop staff stunned and unable to react in time. CCTV footage revealed the accused exploited a momentary lapse in attention to commit the theft and flee.

In the Narpoli area of Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, a thief posing as a customer targeted a jewelry shop. The thief snatched a tray full of jewelry and fled. The entire robbery was captured on CCTV cameras.#Bhiwandi#RobberyCase#CCTVFootage#Thane#Mumbaipic.twitter.com/cPRwD7VlXr — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) December 18, 2025

Footage suggests the thief's confident movements indicate a pre-planned act. The video has heightened concerns among local traders and jewellers, who fear a rise in similar thefts targeting small businesses. Narpoli police have registered a theft case and launched an investigation.