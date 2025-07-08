Thane Robbery Shocker: Man Threatened at Knifepoint, ₹4.25 Lakh Looted

In a shocking incident near the boundary wall of Ajmera Construction Sanctuary Company at Camp No. 1, Ulhasnagar, two men robbed a local resident at knife-point and fled with a bag containing ₹4.25 lakh. The Ulhasnagar police acted swiftly, arresting one of the accused while confirming that efforts were underway to apprehend his accomplice. Senior Police Inspector Vishnu Tamhane addressed the media and shared that the robbery was carried out in a planned manner. The stolen bag contained significant cash, which was being transported by the victim on a motorcycle during peak traffic hours.

The robbery took place on Saturday evening when Ravi Lalchand Watwani was riding through Ulhasnagar Camp No. 1. Due to traffic congestion, an unknown man suddenly climbed onto the pillion seat of Watwani's motorcycle. Placing a knife against his back, the man threatened Watwani, claiming he had personal knowledge about his family. Under pressure and fearing for his safety, Watwani complied when the accused directed him to stop near the Ajmera Construction boundary wall. At this point, the robber seized the cash-filled bag and fled with another accomplice who was waiting nearby on an Activa scooter.

After the incident, Watwani rushed to the Ulhasnagar police station and filed a complaint. The police immediately registered a case of armed robbery and launched an extensive investigation. Reviewing over 100 CCTV footage from surrounding areas and conducting in-depth technical analysis, the police were able to trace and arrest one of the accused, identified as Suresh Vishnu Parghane. During questioning, Parghane admitted to committing the robbery. The police also recovered ₹21,000 in cash, the knife used in the crime, and the hoodie worn by the accused during the incident.

Senior Police Inspector Vishnu Tamhane informed that Parghane has multiple criminal cases registered against him in various police stations. The hunt for his accomplice is actively ongoing, and police are confident of making a second arrest soon. Investigators are continuing to analyze CCTV footage and digital evidence to track the remaining suspect. Authorities have assured the public that stringent action will be taken and that Ulhasnagar police remain committed to ensuring public safety by cracking down on such violent crimes. The investigation is currently underway with more leads being explored.