Thane School Roof Collapse: 2 Injured as Roof Sheet Falls on Nearby Houses (Watch Video)

A portion of the roof sheet of Thane Municipal Corporation School No. 65 at Yeoor collapsed on two houses adjacent to it today, injuring two people. The incident occurred at around 5:45 PM today.

Part of Thane School Roof Falls on Nearby Homes, 2 Residents Injured



The roof sheet, which was approximately 36 feet long and 22 feet wide, fell on the two houses located in Yeoor village, Thane (West). The houses suffered damage to their roofs.

Two people who were in the houses at the time of the incident were injured. They were identified as Shri. Datta Mangal Janate (male, 42 years old) and Kumari. Rina Datta Janate (female, 4 years old). Both of them suffered minor injuries to their heads.

The fire brigade and disaster management personnel are currently at the scene. They are working to remove the debris from the fallen roof sheet.