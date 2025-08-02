Thane: Schoolgirl Attacked by Pack of Stray Dogs in Ulhasnagar; Video Surfaces

A schoolgirl was attacked by stray dogs near Machhi Market Road in Camp No. 5 on Thursday. A bystander rushed to help and saved her life. The girl was walking to school when several stray dogs surrounded and attacked her. The dogs bit her on her hands and legs. One man intervened and pulled the girl away from the dogs. Another helped drive the animals off. The girl was injured in the incident. Her name and address have not been confirmed yet.

The incident was captured on CCTV and has gone viral on social media.

According to local residents, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation has launched a sterilisation drive. However, the number of stray dogs in the city has not gone down.

After the video surfaced online, the civic body’s dog-catching team began searching for stray dogs in the Camp No. 5 area.

More than 400 dog bite cases are reported each month at the city’s central hospital. Locals have demanded strict action to control the stray dog population.