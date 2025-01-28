Thane Security Guard Arrested for Allegedly Harassing Minor Girl in Housing Complex

A 38-year-old security guard at a housing complex in Thane, Maharashtra, has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl living in the complex, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

According to an official from Chitalsar police station, the accused led the eight-year-old girl to an isolated spot near the building in the Manpada-Chitalsar area on Sunday evening and allegedly touched her inappropriately. The victim managed to escape and informed her mother, who then filed a complaint with the police.

The security guard was subsequently arrested and booked under section 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.