Thane: Security Guard Injured in Firing at Office of BJP Candidate in Ambernath Ahead of Local Body Polls (CCTV Video)

A security guard was injured after an unidentified assailant allegedly opened fire a the office of a BJP candidate contesting the Thane Municipal Corporation Elections (TMC) in Maharashtra's Thane district. The attack occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, December 17.

The incident took place at the office of the Mahayuti alliance partner BJP, in the Ambernath area. The incident was captured on the CCTV video installed outside the office of Pawan Waklekar, who is a BJP candidate for the upcoming Abernath Municipal Council polls scheduled on December 20, 2025.

Security has been stepped up in the area, especially in view of a public meeting scheduled to be addressed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Ambernath on Wednesday evening. At around midnight, two unidentified persons arrived on a motorcycle and allegedly fired three to four rounds at Walekar's public relations office, located in a densely populated area of Ambernath.

Hearing the gunshots, the office security guards rushed out, following which the attackers allegedly fired in their direction as well. "A security guard deployed at the office sustained injuries during the firing and is undergoing treatment," an official from Ambernath police station said.

"Based on CCTV footage and other technical inputs, teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the accused. A case has been registered against the unidentified persons under relevant sections of the law," the official added.

Soon after the incident, several BJP workers gathered at the Ambernath police station, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits and strict action. Former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar alleged that despite informing the police about the suspect individuals involved, appropriate action was delayed. BJP workers staged a sit-in protest outside the police station over the issue.