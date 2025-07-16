Thane: Senior Citizen Duped of Rs 2.85 Crore in Fake Investment Scam, Case Registered

A elderly a resident of Thane got duped of Rs 2.8 Cr in major investment scam. fraudster contacted victim, a retired govt employee, via mobile claiming to be from an investment firm and a reputable securities trading company. Keeping trust on them him invested money in expectation of high return.



As per the report over two months ma n transferred money to various bank accounts but didn't received any return. Following which he contacted fake firm to get answers. At first company gave ease reply, later ignored the call. Victim then went to Thane's Vishnu Nagar police station and filed a complaint.

After the complaint Vishnu Nagar police registered a case under the Information Technology Act on July 14 and police are currently investigating the matter.