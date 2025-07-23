Thane: Shinde Sena Leader Brandishes Sword Over Parking Dispute, Injures Man During Confrontation

Eknath Shinde faction Shiv Sena district president has been accused of threatening and assaulting a man with a sword in Thane's Sathe Nagar under jurisdiction of Wagle Estate Police station. The incident occurred over a car parking dispute, which turned into a confrontation between a Shiv Sena leader and a man. It is alleged that the accused first threatened the victim with a sword, and an altercation broke out between them in which the victim sustained a head injury.

The Shiv Sena shakha (branch) chief has been identified as Akash Bhalerao. His associate, Suraj Hazare, was also present during the assault and allegedly assisted in the attack. The police have taken the accused into custody. They have been taken to the Wagle Estate police station for further action.

Shinde Sena Leader Brandishes Sword Over Parking Dispute in Thane

In daylight, two local goons created a ruckus wielding a sword in Thane's Wagle Estate area...The video is from the Sathe Nagar area under the jurisdiction of Wagle Estate Police Station in #Thane#goons#crime#sword#ViralVideos#Policepic.twitter.com/tkqncIRN1B — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 23, 2025

Amid ongoing controversies involving MNS workers across Maharashtra, this incident involving a member of the Shinde faction wielding a sword has added fuel to the political fire. The disturbing video of the assault is circulating widely. The opposition is using the incident to question the law-and-order situation under the Mahayuti government. Meanwhile, police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.