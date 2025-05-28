Thane: Shiv Sena UBT Alleges Land Grab of Playground Reserved in Dharmaveer Dighe’s Name

In a move sparking outrage among local residents and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, the ‘Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Kridangan’—a 1.3-hectare plot in Survey No. 157 of Gotheghar village, under Nagaon Gram Panchayat—has allegedly been replaced by MHADA housing plots, prompting accusations of betrayal against leaders who once rose to power using Dharmaveer Dighe’s name.





Rohidas Munde, Kalyan Rural Assembly Head of Shiv Sena (UBT), termed this development a “betrayal of Dharmaveer’s ideology and his countless followers.” He stated that the playground was not just a recreational space but a symbol of pride and reverence for villagers, youth, and supporters of Dighe’s philosophy. Munde alleged that those in power, who frequently invoke Dighe’s legacy during speeches and elections, remained silent while the land reserved in his name was repurposed.





“This is not merely a land issue—it’s an attack on Dharmaveer’s legacy,” Munde said, warning of intense protests if the authorities fail to act. He demanded that:

The reservation for the playground be reinstated immediately; MHADA’s construction work be stopped at once; A thorough inquiry be launched and action taken against responsible officials.

Accompanying Munde at the press meet were Deputy District Chief Ramesh Patil, Deputy Taluka Chief Jitu Patil, Diva City Organizer Jyoti Patil, Division Chief Ravi Rasal, villagers, and MHADA residents.

Shiv Sena (UBT) has made it clear that it will not tolerate any insult to Dharmaveer Anand Dighe’s name and will take to the streets if corrective action is not taken.