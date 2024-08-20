Thane Shocker: 11-Year-Old Differently-Abled Girl Molested by Man at Civic Hospital in Kalwa; Arrested

Mumbai, August 20: A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a differently-abled girl on the premises of a civic hospital in Kalwa in Thane district.

The incident occurred at the civic hospital in Kalwa on Monday morning. The accused allegedly brought the 11-year-old girl to the hospital around 11 am and molested her. A relative of one of the patients caught the man in the act and raised an alarm.

The accused, a resident of the Vitawa area in Thane, has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The local police are probing the case.