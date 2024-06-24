Thane Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Hangs Herself to Death in Dombivli After Father Asks Her Not to Download Snapchat on Mobile

A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Thane's Dombivli after her father asked her not to download a photo messaging app on her smart mobile phone.

The incident occurred on Friday, June 21, night in Nilje in Dombivli area, as per the news agency PTI report. The girl had downloaded the Snapchat application on her mobile phone. Her father asked her not to do so, which angered her, an official from Manpada police station told PTI.

Also Read | Thane Fire: Blaze Erupts in Arjun Tower at Gokhale Marg; Watch Video.

The girl allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling of a bedroom in her house on Friday night, he said, adding the family found her dead the next day. After being alerted, the police sent the body for postmortem and registered a case of accidental death.