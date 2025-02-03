Thane Shocker: Class 10 Student Found Hanging from Tree in Murbad, Police Launch Investigation

A Class 10 student from an ashram school in Maharashtra's Thane district was found dead by suicide, having hung himself from a tree near the institution, according to the police.

The incident was discovered on Saturday when passers-by spotted the student’s body hanging from a tree in the Murbad area and promptly notified the authorities. Officials have stated that the cause of the suicide remains unclear.

The identity and age of the deceased, a resident of Khairepada in Jawhar taluka, Palghar district, have not been revealed by the police. He was a student at a tribal ashram (residential) school in Thane.

Upon receiving the report, the police arrived at the location and sent the body for a postmortem, said Inspector Dinkar Chakor of Tokawde police station.

A case of accidental death has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway, he further stated.