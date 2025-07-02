Thane Shocker: Female Friend Booked After Chats Reveal She Allegedly Encouraged Youth to Die by Suicide

A disturbing incident has been reported in Thane involving a 21-year-old woman who is accused of encouraging a young man to commit suicide. As per the reports of Thane police this incident came to light after reading the WhatsApp chats in which she encouraged him to end his life. Police has registered case against the accused.

PTI reported that deceased Sahil Sahdev Thakur, also aged 21, was found hanging at his home in Varchapada area at Sagav in Dombivli on June 26, an official from Manpada police station said. On the day of the incident, the man was alone at home as his parents had gone out of town for a religious pilgrimage. After their return, his parents found him hanging at home and alerted the police, the official said. The reasons for the suicide were initially unclear.

However, the family later found WhatsApp chats on his phone with a woman named "Babli." Accompanied by a former political party office-bearer, the family presented these chats to the Manpada police. The chats, allegedly containing disturbing exchanges between the man and the woman from Pade village, occurred in the hours leading up to his suicide, according to officials.

Police report that in the early morning hours before his death, the man and the accused woman argued over the phone. Allegedly, the woman's messages included the instruction, "There is no one at home, hang yourself. Don't use a new saree, use an old one." Senior Police Inspector Sandipan Shinde confirmed the seriousness of the chat content.

Also Read: Mumbai Shocker: Junior College Teacher Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Class 11 Student for a Year

Based on digital evidence and a family complaint, a case was registered against the woman on Monday under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. An investigation is ongoing to examine the communication and the relationship between the deceased and the accused.