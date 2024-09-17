Thane Shocker: Husband Murders Wife in Diva Over Domestic Dispute, Arrested in Ratnagiri

In a shocking incident in Diva, Thane, a man brutally murdered his wife following a domestic dispute on September 15, 2024. The accused, Pritesh Shirke, residing at Tanaji Mhatre Chawl in Mhatre Gate area, allegedly attacked his wife Draupadi Shirke with a sharp weapon in their kitchen before fleeing the scene. The Mumbra Police swiftly apprehended the suspect in Ratnagiri within hours of the crime.

The gruesome event unfolded in the Vikas Mhatre Gate area of Diva city. After committing the murder, Shirke reportedly informed his wife's relatives over the phone before absconding. Upon receiving the information, Mumbra (Diva) police arrived at the crime scene and sent the victim's body to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa for post-mortem examination.

API Rajendra Toradmal, who is investigating the case, told LokmatTimes.com "The incident occurred before on September 15. The accused, Pritesh Kashinath Shirke, fatally attacked his wife Draupadi by striking her neck with a sharp weapon during a family dispute. We've registered a case invoking Section 103(1) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. The accused was arrested from the Ratnagiri area following a manhunt and we're now focused on establishing the exact motive behind this tragic incident."



Deputy Commissioner of Police S.S Burse (Zone 1) and Assistant Commissioner of Police Uttam Kolekar visited the crime scene.T he investigation team includes Senior Police Inspector Anil Shinde and Police Inspector Raju Pachorkar, among others.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, highlighting the alarming issue of domestic violence. Authorities are urging citizens to report any signs of domestic disputes to prevent such tragic outcomes in the future.