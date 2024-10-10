Thane Shocker: Man Killed and Burned Over Rs 500 Debt in Bhiwandi; Accused Arrested

In a chilling crime that has left the Bhiwandi community in shock, the local crime branch has arrested Baraku Maruti Padwale for the murder of Suresh Jadhav. The crime, which unfolded over a dispute regarding a mere ₹500 debt, culminated in Jadhav’s body being burned in an attempt to destroy evidence.

On the night of October 3, Jadhav, a resident of Gangarampada, Vadpe in Bhiwandi was lured by Padwale and his accomplice, Deva, to a secluded spot near the Vaitarna-Tansa pipeline. The trio, all engaged in the scrap business, had gathered late at night when an argument broke out over Jadhav's failure to repay ₹500 he had borrowed from Deva.

According to Padwale’s confession, the confrontation escalated after they plied Jadhav with alcohol. In a fit of rage, Deva attacked Jadhav with an iron rod, striking him fatally on the head. The pair then attempted to cover their tracks by setting the body on fire, throwing garbage over the corpse before igniting it.

Jadhav’s body was discovered near pipeline no. 113 in Vadpe, and the case was registered at the Bhiwandi Taluka Police Station under sections 103 (1) and 238 ( C) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. Under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Dr. D. S. Swami, Thane Rural, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rahul Jhalte, teams were formed by Senior Police Inspector Suresh Manore, Local Crime Branch, Thane Rural, to investigate the case.

Based on information gathered from local sources and a thorough investigation of the crime scene, the police zeroed in on Baraku Maruti Padwale, who was arrested and later confessed to his role in the murder. He revealed the details of the incident, including Deva’s involvement in the assault and their joint effort to burn the body.

The investigation is ongoing under the leadership of Police Inspector Dadaso Edke of Bhiwandi Taluka Police Station.