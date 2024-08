Thane Shocker: School Teacher Arrested in Bhiwandi For Showing Porn on Mobile to Class 8 Student

Police have arrested a 40-year-old male teacher of a civic school at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly showing obscene videos to girl students on his mobile phone. The accused, identified as Muzammil, was arrested on Wednesday.

The incident came to light when the class 8 student reached school late on Wednesday. The principal scolded her for coming late on a regular basis and called her father to school. But the minor did not tell anything about it to them at that time.

"When the victim returned home, she opened up and told her parents that she does not feel like going to school ever since a teacher showed obscene videos to her on his mobile phone and misbehaved with her. She said he did the same thing to some other girl students as well," he said.

After knowing this, her parents approached the police and lodged a complaint against the teacher, based on which an FIR was registered, he said.

The teacher was later arrested and booked under section 74 (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said, adding that investigation into the case was on.