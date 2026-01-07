Thane Shocker: Skeletal Remains Discovered in Dombivli Chawl, Manpada Police Begin Investigation

Police have launched a detailed investigation after a skull resembling that of a human and other skeletal remains were discovered inside an abandoned house in Maharashtra’s Thane district. The discovery was made in a chawl located at Mhatre Nagar in the Sonarpada area of Dombivli. According to officials, a local resident noticed the remains on January 3 and immediately informed the Manpada police. Acting on the alert, a police team reached the site and secured the area to prevent contamination. The incident raised serious concerns among residents, prompting authorities to begin preliminary inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the find.

During the search of the premises, police recovered a skull, several bones, clothing items, sandals, bracelets, a wire hair ring, hair samples and soil bearing bloodstains. Based on instructions from a medical officer at a nearby hospital, the remains were sent to Mumbai’s JJ Hospital for comprehensive forensic analysis to determine their origin and age. Officials said the forensic report will be crucial in establishing whether the remains are human and identifying any possible cause of death. Meanwhile, Manpada police have registered a case of accidental death and continue to investigate all possible angles.