Thane Shocker: Teen Girl Dies by Suicide At Hostel In Murbad; Police Probe On

Thane: 16-year-old girl from thane found hanging in her hostel room at the school in Moroshi village, Murbad tehsil. The reason behind girl taking this extreme step is not known yet. According to PTI this incident occurred on Thursday , December 25, 2025 morning.

Following complaints of harsh discipline and expressed displeasure from Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike regarding inadequate amenities during a recent visit, the Murbad police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Earlier, on November 14, 2025 minor boy found hanged in his college hostel in Karad on Thursday, November 13th 2025 morning. The exact reason for his suicide is not yet known, but the police are investigating. According to the information, deceased who went to village returned to hostel on Wednesday night.

He was found dead by suicide in his room on Thursday morning after not responding to knocks. Staff opened the door to find he had hanged himself. Karad city police arrived, conducted an autopsy, and confirmed the suicide. The deceased boy was from Maval taluka and an only child.