Thane Shocker: Teenage Girl Harassed by Hospital Receptionist in Kalyan

A 16-year-old girl was subjected to repeated harassment and sexual advances by a hospital receptionist in Kalyan who befriended her while her mother was undergoing treatment. The accused, Vikas Sunagar, exploited his position to establish contact with the victim and later coerced her into meeting him, where he allegedly assaulted her. The incident came to light on November 24, 2024, when the victim shared her ordeal with her family, leading to the registration of a police complaint.

The victim’s mother revealed in her statement that during her 12-day hospitalization at Oasis Hospital in Kalyan in July 2024, Sunagar, a receptionist, befriended her daughter. He initially gained her trust by inquiring about her mother's health and subsequently took her phone number. Over the next few months, he made explicit comments about her body and demanded sexual favors.

On October 16, Sunagar allegedly lured the minor to Aman Talkies in Ulhasnagar, where he forced himself on her, kissing her despite her resistance. He later threatened her to keep the incident a secret. The victim confided in her friend before informing her mother about the harassment.

A complaint has been registered against Sunagar at Mahatma Phule police station under BNS sections 74, 75 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) sections 8, and 12. Further investigation is ongoing.