Thane Shocker: Upset About Being Childless, Couple Dies by Suicide in Shahapur

A couple in their twenties allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves at their house in the Shahapur area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday.

The bodies of Haresh Ugade (28) and his wife Neelam (25) were found hanging in their apartment in the Nadgaon area of Shahapur on Thursday, September 19. Neighbours alerted the police, following which the bodies were sent post-mortem at a government hospital.

As per preliminary information, the couple had entered a suicide pact as they were frustrated that they could not have a child, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.