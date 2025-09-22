Thane: Teacher Slaps 3-Year-Old for Not Clapping During Poem; MNS Workers Vandalise Playgroup in Ulhasnagar

Ulhasnagar Playgroup Incident: A three-year-old child was allegedly beaten by a teacher for not clapping during a poem recitation at a playgroup in Vitthalwadi. The incident came to light after a video of the assault went viral on social media. According to the reports, the incident occurred on August 7, 2025, at Excellent Playgroup near Gurunanak School in Camp No-4, Ulhasnagar. A case has been registered against the teacher at Vitthalwadi police station.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) office bearers on Monday visited the playgroup to demand answers from the administration. After receiving unsatisfactory responses, they vandalised the exterior boards of the playgroup. They also met senior officials at Vitthalwadi police station to request that charges be filed against the director.

MNS district chief Bandu Deshmukh alleged that several unauthorised schools are operating under the name of playgroups in Ulhasnagar and Ambernath. He demanded mandatory police verification for teachers and staff in such institutions. He also called for certification proving that teachers and employees are mentally fit to work with children.

Deshmukh warned that similar action will be taken against other illegally operating playgroups if no corrective measures are implemented. MNS city chief Sanjay Ghuge and several party officials were present during the protest.

The incident took place in a video that went viral on social media. The footage showed a female teacher instructing a child to clap while reciting a poem. When the child failed to follow instructions, the teacher allegedly slapped the child on the ear, causing the child to lose balance. The video sparked outrage in Ulhasnagar.