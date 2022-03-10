Thane: Team leader of IT company dies in tempo collision at Waghbil Naka

Sanchez Peacock (28, resident of Net Co-op. Society, Dhobi Ali, Thane), a team leader of a private IT company, was hit by a tempo on the way home from Ghodbunder Road to Thane at Waghbil Nakaon Thursday morning. Tempo driver Tuntun Dangarram Pal (26, resident of Padgha, Bhiwandi, Thane) was arrested for causing the accident, Kasarawadwali police said.

Peacock was on his way home from his company on Ghodbunder Road on a motorcycle to Dhobi Ali at night. At around 7.35 am on Thursday, he was hit by a tempo that followed him at Waghbilnaka. The collision caused him to fall off a motorcycle.

He was hit in the head and seriously injured. He was rushed to Thane District Government Hospital by Kasarawadwali Police with the help of Disaster Management Department of Thane Municipal Corporation. However, doctors declared him dead before he could be admitted.

A case has been registered against Rampal under Section 304-A, 279 and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act at Kasarawadwali Police Station for causing Peacock's death by speeding while ignoring traffic rules. Assistant Inspector of Police Ravindra Phad and J. S. Vhanmane has arrested tempo driver Rampal.