Thane: Teen Dies After Falling Into Open Drain in Dombivli During Navratri Bhandara

During Navratri celebration tragic accident took place in Dombivli, were a 14-year old boy died after falling into open Nullah. This incident occurred on Sunday 28 September, 2025 evening. Deceased identified as Ayush Eknath Kadam was a resident of Sarevar Nagar in Gopi Chowk near Jagdamba Temple, within the jurisdiction of Vishnunagar police station. This accident has left family in shock.

According to FPJ, deceased was at Gopi Chowk when this incident occurred, who had gone to eat at a bhandara organized during the Navratri festival, went to wash his hands near the nullah after finishing his meal. Accidentally, slipped and fell into the uncovered drain, which is about 12 feet deep and has a strong water current. After this accident locals immediately informed Ayush parents, who rushed to the spot and pleaded for help.

Eyewitnesses at the bhandara did not intervene. Local youths alerted the fire department, but lacking suitable equipment, officials couldn't enter the drain. Vedant Jadhav then jumped in and rescued Ayush after thirty minutes. Ayush was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Also Read: Mumbai: FIR Filed Over Maharashtra Congress’ Social Media Post Allegedly Inciting Violence

UBT leader Dipesh Mhatre attributed the tragedy to the KDMC and MMRDA's negligence in leaving the nullah uncovered. He demanded ₹25 lakh compensation for the victim's family. Dombivli ACP Suhas Hemade stated that the Vishnunagar police have registered an accidental death report and are conducting further investigations.