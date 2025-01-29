Thane Temple Robbery: Thieves Steal Silver Items Worth Rs 31,000 at Khandoba Mandir in Bhiwandi

Unidentified persons broke into a temple in the Thane district of Maharashtra and allegedly stole silver items of Rs 31,000. The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday, January 28, at the Khandoba temple, located at Bhadwad in the Bhiwandi area of the district in reported the news agency PTI.

Also Read | Mumbai: Cyber Fraudster Dupes Woman of ₹8.17 Lakh Through WhatsApp Task Scam After Paying ₹150.

The thieves allegedly stole the frame of a silver idol and other items, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said. Based on a complaint by the temple's caretaker, the police on Tuesday registered an FIR against unidentified persons under section 305 (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation or place of worship, etc) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a police official told PTI.