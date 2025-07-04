Thane: Three Arrested With Over 74 Kg of Ganja Worth Rs 37 Lakh in Bhiwandi

Thane, Maharashtra (July 4, 2025): The Thane Crime Branch arrested three men, including main accused Faizal Ansari, 44, for smuggling ganja worth Rs 37.37 lakh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarsingh Jadhav said on Friday. The team seized 74 kilograms and 548 grams of ganja during the operation. The arrests took place in Bhiwandi’s Mominbagh Dargah Road area after police received a tip-off that Faizal Ansari was scheduled to arrive there to smuggle the contraband.

The operation was carried out on July 3 under the guidance of DCP Jadhav and Assistant Commissioner of Police Shekhar Bagde. Senior Inspector Janardan Sonawane of the Bhiwandi unit led the team, which included Assistant Inspector Dhanraj Kedar, Sriraaj Mali, and Sub-Inspector Ravindra Patil.

The team laid a trap near the location and arrested Faizal Ansari, Abdul Ansari, 20, and Anwar Ansari. Police recovered the ganja during searches of Faizal and Abdul, as well as from the porch area of Anwar Ansari’s house located on Mominbagh Dargah Road in Bhiwandi.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act at Bhiwada police station. Deputy Commissioner Jadhav said investigations are ongoing to find out from whom the cannabis was sourced and if there are other accomplices involved.