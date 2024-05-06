Thane Water Crisis: TMC Bans Vehicle Washing and Other Cleaning Activities at All Service Centers Due to Impending Water Scarcity

As summer temperatures rise, water levels in the reservoirs that supply cities and villages within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) are steadily dropping. Water levels in wells and borewells in the Thane Municipal Corporation area are also seeing a rapid decline, raising concerns about a potential acute water shortage. To address this, authorities are implementing various water conservation measures. One such measure is the ban on vehicle washing and water-based cleaning at all service centers in the Thane Municipal Corporation area. This step aims to reduce water usage and mitigate the risk of a significant shortage as the summer progresses.

As per the instructions given by Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, the Thane Municipal Corporation has imposed restrictions on washing two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and large vehicles, as well as water cleaning, in the Thane Municipal Corporation area from June 10, 2024. The Municipal Administration has clarified that service centers violating these restrictions will be penalized under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act.

The Municipal Corporation has also appealed to citizens to conserve water by using water sparingly. As far as possible, vehicles should not be washed daily. Instead, the Municipal Corporation has advised citizens to wipe their vehicles with a cloth dampened with borewell water.

Measures to conserve water Citizens should use water very sparingly. Some measures for this are as follows:



1. Do not waste water in the yard. Avoid leaving the tap running while washing clothes, washing dishes, brushing teeth, or shaving.

2. Get leaks in household taps repaired immediately. Repair leaky tanks, pipes, and valves in societies.

3. Ensure that overhead tanks in buildings do not overflow. In this regard, if complaints are received or such leaks are found, the tap connection of the respective building/society will be disconnected.

4. Do not use showers or bathtubs for bathing. Use a dual flush in the toilet. Do not use drinking water to wash building stairs.

5. Do not store water unnecessarily and stop the practice of pouring out stored water every morning.

6. Do not use drinking water for swimming pools in buildings/societies/complexes and do not change the water frequently.

7. As far as possible, collect all washable clothes for the week and wash them all in one day. If necessary on other days, wash small clothes daily by hand in less water. Use the washing machine only once a week or twice if absolutely necessary and at full capacity. This will save a lot of water and the machine will be used at full capacity.

8. Store the waste water generated from washing machines or hand washing clothes for the next 2 days for flushing, bathroom cleaning, car washing and gardening.