Thane: TMC Prunes Over 2,700 Risky Trees Ahead of Monsoon to Prevent Rain-Related Accidents

In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, six Bangladeshi nationals residing unlawfully in Kalyan-Dombivli were booked on April 28, 2025, under multiple sections of the Passport Act and Foreigners Act, following a coordinated search operation led by Thane Police. Acting on a confidential tip-off, police summoned suspects from Kalyan and Dombivli areas to local stations and conducted a detailed verification of their Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and other documents—revealing their illegal status in India.

“We have booked six Bangladeshi nationals for illegally staying in India. Four FIRs have been registered across Mahatma Phule Chowk, Khadakpada, Bazarpeth, and Tilaknagar police stations. Further investigation is underway,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende told LokmatTimes.com

The operation was launched under the direction of the Thane Police Commissioner and is part of an ongoing effort to curb unlawful residence by foreign nationals in the region. According to officials, from January 2025 to date, a total of 38 illegal Bangladeshi nationals have been booked in 16 cases across DCP Zone 3 in Kalyan. Authorities confirmed that the crackdown will intensify in the coming weeks to identify and take action against more such individuals residing illegally in Kalyan and Dombivli.