Thane Traffic Advisory: Ghodbunder Road Repair Work to Disrupt Heavy Vehicle Movement From August 8-11

The Thane City Police issued a traffic advisory as road repair works will be carried out from August 8 to 11. The asphalting work will be done on the ghat section of the Thane-Ghodhbunder route. Mostly, the asphalting work will be done in the Jurisdiction of the Kasarvadavali Traffic sub-division. This road repair work is a part of the geometric improvement project at Gaimukh Ghat and Thane-Ghodbunder State Road 84. The repair work will begin at 12:01 am on August 8 and will conclude by 5:00 am on August 11. The traffic police issued a traffic advisory so that the vehicular movement remains smooth and there is no congestion in the area.

कासारवडवली वाहतूक उपविभागाचे हद्दीत ठाणे घोडबंदर राज्य मार्ग ८४ या रस्त्यावरील गायमुख घाटामध्ये डांबरीकरण करण्याचे काम करण्यात येणार आहे.काम दि ८/८/२०२५ रोजी रा००:०१ ते दि ११/०८/२०२५ रोजी स ०५:०० वा.पावेतो करण्यात येणार आहे.सदर परिसरात वाहतूक कोंडी होवू नये यासाठी पर्यायी मार्ग. pic.twitter.com/DrpRYNalU4 — Thane Police commissionerate पोलीस आयुक्तालय, ठाणे (@ThaneCityPolice) August 5, 2025

Check Route Diversions Here:

Thane - Ghodbunder Road

Entry closed: 1) Entry for all heavy vehicles travelling from Mumbai, Thane, towards Ghodbunder Road is being closed at Y Junction and Kapurbawdi Junction.

Alternative route: All heavy vehicles travelling from Mumbai, Thane towards Ghodbunder Road will reach their desired destination via Kharegaon Toll Plaza, Mankoli, Anjurphata via Nashik Road. Another route these heavy vehicles can opt for is - take a right turn near Kapurbawdi Junction and go to the desired destination via Kasheli, Ajurphata.

Entry closed: 2) Entry for all heavy vehicles going from Mumbra, Kalwa towards Ghodbunder Road is being closed at Kharegaon Toll Plaza.

Alternative route: The vehicles travelling from Mumbra, Kalwa towards Ghodbunder Road will go to the desired destination via Kharegaon Khadi Bridge, Kharegaon Toll Plaza, Mankoli, Ajurphata.

Entry closed: 3) Vehicles entering from Nashik towards Ghodbundher Road will have to take a route diversion as entry is closed at Mankoli Naka.

Alternative route: The vehicles coming from Nashik and going towards Ghodbunder Road will go to the desired destination via Mankoli Bridge. They will have to take a right turn and go to the desired destination via Ajurphata.

Ghodbunder Road - Thane

Entry closed: 1) All heavy vehicles entering from Gujarat towards Ghodbunder Road will have to take a diversion as entry from Chinchoti Naka is closed.

2) Entry point near the Fountain Hotel is closed, hence the vehicles coming from Mumbai, Virar, Vasai towards Ghodbunder Road will have to opt for an alternative route.

Alternative route: The vehicles entering from Gujarat, Mumbai, Virar, Vasai towards Ghodbunder Road will head toward Chinchoti Naka via Kaman, Anjur Phata, Mankoli Bhinwadi, to reach their desired destination.

However, there are no restrictions imposed on any vehicles being used for any essential services, including those of the police, fire brigade, ambulances, green corridor services, and oxygen supply vehicles.