Thane Traffic Update: 12-Hour Traffic Restrictions Near Gadkari Circle on January 12 For Thackeray Brothers’ Public Event Ahead of TMC Election 2026

The Thane City Traffic Police have announced an extensive traffic advisory for the Sadar area on January 12 due to a major public programme scheduled near Amrapali Hotel, opposite Gadkari Circle. The event is expected to be attended by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray. Considering the anticipated crowd and security arrangements, temporary traffic restrictions have been put in place to regulate vehicular movement and maintain public safety. According to officials, these traffic curbs will be effective for twelve hours, starting from 11 am and continuing until 11 pm.

According to information shared by the traffic police on X, vehicles travelling from Tower Naka towards Gadkari Circle will not be permitted to proceed beyond Tower Naka. Commuters heading towards the Sadar area have been advised to take alternative routes via Jambhali Naka, Station Road and Dr Mus Chowk. Additionally, vehicles coming from Dr Mus Chowk towards Gadkari Circle will be stopped near Hotel Saikripa. Motorists are instructed to take a right turn at Hotel Saikripa and continue their journey through Ram Maruti Road to reach their destinations.

Further restrictions have been imposed for vehicles approaching Gadkari Circle through Pt Nag Gadgil Chowk and the Green Lift Hotel route. Entry from the Green Lift Hotel side has been completely shut for the day. Commuters using this stretch are advised to divert through Hotel Saikripa and Ram Maruti Road or take the Dr Mus Chowk route. These measures are aimed at reducing congestion around the event venue and ensuring smooth movement for emergency and essential services during the programme hours.

Additional traffic controls will be enforced near educational institutions in the area. Vehicles travelling from Gajanan Maharaj Chowk towards Dagdi School will be stopped at Gajanan Maharaj Chowk. Motorists can either proceed straight via Ram Maruti Road or take a right turn near the Tin Petrol Pump. The road stretch from Dagdi School to St Johns School and onwards to Amrapali Barcade will remain completely closed. Parking has also been prohibited on multiple key roads, and commuters have been urged to plan ahead and cooperate.