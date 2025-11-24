Thane Traffic Update: Ambernath Division Announces Major Diversions in Badlapur for December 2 Elections - Check Alternate Routes Here

The Ambernath Traffic Sub-Division has announced a special traffic plan for commuters in view of the upcoming Maharashtra Local Body Elections scheduled on December 2. A total of 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats will go to polls on that day, while the counting of votes is set for December 3. To manage movement on election day and avoid congestion around polling areas, traffic police have mapped sensitive routes and advised motorists to follow updated road regulations. The objective is to ensure smooth travel across the region as voter turnout is expected to significantly increase throughout the day.

According to an official statement issued by the Thane Police, traffic restrictions will be implemented in Badlapur during the Kulgaon–Badlapur Municipal Council Election on December 2, 2025. The order highlights that the stretch from Karjat Vagni to Kalyan and the road from Aamdar Misal to the old municipal council building are expected to experience heavy traffic due to polling activities. Additionally, Adarsh Vidhyalaya has been assigned as the primary voting location for the municipal council constituency, which is anticipated to attract a large crowd and result in increased vehicular pressure in the surrounding zones.

The notification also provides a detailed list of road closures and alternate routes. Heavy vehicles travelling from Karjat to Badlapur will not be allowed to enter beyond Hope India (Hiraji Gomanji Patil Entrance) and must take a diversion via Water Tank, DG1 and Ghorpade Chowk. Vehicles heading from Karjat to Badlapur city through Gandhi Chowk will face a closure at Aamdar Misal but can continue to their destination through the MHADA Colony route via DG1. Additionally, all vehicles from Ambernath and Badlapur West attempting to reach Adarsh School through the Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council route will be stopped near the old municipal council building and redirected through the Kulgaon Badlapur Old Town road via DG1.