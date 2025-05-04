Thane Traffic Update: City Police Issues Traffic Advisory For May 4, 5, and 6 In Bhiwandi Due To Metro Work

Due to an ongoing Mumbai Metro Line 5 project, the Thane traffic police on May 3 issued a traffic advisory for Dhamankar Naka in the Bhiwandi area, stating that vehicle movement will be impacted due to metro-related construction work around the Dhamankar Naka Bridge. The traffic police issued a diversion in the Bhiwandi traffic subdivision. They also mentioned that AFCONS Infrastructure Ltd. would be performing pre-cast U-girder installation work over the next few days. The traffic police added that the limitations will be in effect starting in the late hours of Sunday, May 4, and that the movement of vehicles will be impacted for a few hours in two phases. Thane's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pankaj Shirsat, said after the advisory's release that the limitations will take effect on May 4 at 11 PM and last until 6 AM on May 5 (for seven hours). Other than this, the restriction will reappear between 11 PM on May 5 and 6 AM on May 6.

भिवंडी वाहतूक उप विभागाचे ह‌द्दीत दि. ०४/०५/२०२५ आणि ०५/०५/२०२५ AFCONS इन्फास्ट्रक्चर लिमिटेड कंपनी तर्फे प्रीकास्ट यु-गर्डर उभारणीचे काम करण्यात येणार आहे तरी प्रवेश बंद व पर्यायी मार्ग पुढीलप्रमाणे. pic.twitter.com/Fn8gBHiADs — Thane City Police -ठाणे शहर पोलीस (@ThaneCityPolice) May 3, 2025

The traffic police added that commuters will be permitted to use the route during the day, even though the traffic movement will be impacted for many hours on two consecutive nights. While giving specifics, the advice said that passengers heading towards Kalyan Naka from Narpoli/Mankoli would be stopped at Anjurphata Chowk. Additionally, it stated that heavy cars will be rerouted at Anjurphata Chowk, while medium and light vehicles can turn left at Ratan Cinema.

Heavy vehicles heading towards Narpoli or Mankoli will be rerouted to the left from Kalyan Naka via Ranjnoli Naka, while medium and light vehicles will need to turn left at Dhamankar Naka in order to utilise the Varahadevi Talao–Khadi Machine route, according to the advisory issued by police. “The motorists are requested to cooperate and follow the diversions to help maintain traffic flow and safety during the metro construction,” the advisory read, adding that traffic restrictions do not apply to police vehicles, fire brigades, and ambulances.