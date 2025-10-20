Thane Traffic Update: Diwali Pahat Celebrations Cause Massive Jams Near Masunda Lake (Watch Video)

Thane witnessed a huge traffic jam as it is Diwali time, and people are stepping out for puja shopping or to attend family gatherings. On Monday, Thane saw a huge traffic snarl as thousands gathered near Masunda Lake to celebrate the traditional Diwali dawn festivities also known as Diwali Pahat. Thane district every year brings city roads to a standstill on this occasion. Some enjoy the time as there is a festive vibe, while office-goers and daily commuters face severe inconvenience. Even though it is Diwali, many offices did not announce an official holiday for their employees. The celebrations in the main region of the city led to people being stuck in traffic for hours. Court Naka, Jambhalinaka, Ram Maruti Road, Naupada, and Masunda Lake Road - key routes connecting to Thane Railway Station - were severely congested. Hence, many employees were unable to reach the office on time.

The Diwali Pahat event has been held at Masunda Lake for many decades now. It has become a tradition for Thanekars. In the Diwali Pahat event, people participate and perform cultural performances, loud music, and vibrant gatherings of college students and youth.

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, and many other political leaders and industry personalities attended this event. As there was a huge crowd attending this event, it added to the chaos around Gadkari Chowk, Ram Maruti Road, and other nearby junctions. Thane Traffic police anticipated the rush and had implemented several diversions to ease the movement, yet the traffic movement was impacted. The following were the diversions:

Vehicles from Dr Moose Chowk to Gadkari Chowk were diverted via Tower Naka and Tembhinaka.

Traffic from Gadkari Chowk towards Dr. Moose Chowk was rerouted through Almeida Chowk and Harinivas.

Similar diversions were applied at Ghantali Mandir, Gajanan Maharaj Chowk, and Rajmata Vadapav Center.



Despite the short-term disruption, residents emphasized that the Diwali dawn tradition is a vital part of Thane’s festive spirit. At the same time, many called on authorities to improve traffic management next year, ensuring that celebrations and everyday life can proceed harmoniously.